Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Ranveer Singh is known for his quirky outfit choices and style. He surprises everyone every time he steps out. Known for pulling off the craziest clothing pieces, Ranveer is known to make a fashion statement every time he is spotted by the paparazzi. He is fun and bold and is one of the most daring ones when it comes to fashion.

Recently, Ranveer was spotted at the Mumbai Airport and he jet off to London. And once again, the 'Padmaavat' actor made the Airport his own fashion runway!

Ranveer's outfit screamed 'Gucci gang' as he wore the quirkiest outfit of the season. He opted for a blue and white striped shirt that he layered with a blue Gucci sweater. He paired it with casual brown Gucci joggers and carried a white Gucci bag. For shoes, he kept it classic with white sneakers.

Ranveer accessorized the look with a pair of cool black tinted aviators and a pair of solitaires in both ears.

Ranveer was spotted wearing the same outfit at Lunch in London with his 'Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani' co-star Alia Bhatt. Karan Johar, who was also present there, shared a picture of the duo on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, he again hit headlines as he took to his Instagram handle and dropped cool pictures of himself. He posted an adorable caption with the picture and wrote, "Waiting for my wife to comment and tagged Deepika Padukone.

And now, Deepika has responded saying "come to me soonest".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is all set to go on a wild ride with the king of the Wild - Bear Grylls in India's first interactive adventure special "' which will exclusively stream on Netflix from July 8.

Apart from this, he has 'Cirkus', Directed by Rohit Shetty co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde and 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' Directed By Karan Johar opposite Alia Bhatt in his kitty. (ANI)

