Mumbai, May 30: After popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday, several Bollywood celebs took to their respective social media accounts to mourn his demise. Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Sara Ali Khan are among those who have expressed their shock. Sidhu Moosewala Dead: From Punjabi Singing to Politics, A Look at The Life And Times of Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu.

"RIP. Your words and music will live on. Can't believe this," Varun wrote on Instagram Story. Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday evening. The incident occurred two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including that of the singer. Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Canada-Based Gangster Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility for Killing Singer.

Expressing her disappointment over the shocking news, Sara took to Instagram Story and posted a picture of the 28-year-old singer. "RIP. Deeply saddened by this tragic death. Your legendary music will live on," she wrote alongside the image. Ranveer, too, dropped a picture of Sidhu Moosewala and captioned it as, "Dil da ni mada." He added a broken heart emoji to it.

Ranveer Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Lilly Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)

Popular comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh penned an emotional tribute to Sidhu and urged her global fans to 'take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala.' "Absolutely devastating and upsetting news. To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed. If you see tribute images of him today, please don't keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala. It has often been featured in my content and has always resulted in people asking me, 'what song is that?' Through his revolutionary music, he will live on," she posted. "RIP Sidhu Moosewala. Condolences to his family and all his fans. Om Shanti," Bhumi Pednekar posted on Instagram Story. Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Ajay Devgn Is ‘Stunned by the Shocking Death’ of the Punjabi Singer.

Hours after Moosewala was shot dead, Punjab Police said preliminary investigation showed it to be an inter-gang rivalry. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)