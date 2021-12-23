Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film "83" will be screened at a travelling cinema hall in Ladakh, touted as the world's highest mobile theatre.

Ladakh got its first inflatable cinema with a private company, PictureTime Digiplex, installing the theatre in the union territory in August this year.

The company installed the theatre in Leh and claimed it to be the highest altitude theatre in the world, installed at a height of 11,562 feet.

Directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan, "83" will not just be released in PictureTime's Ladakh theatre but also in Hisar, Haryana and Arunachal Pradesh where the company has installed more for such mobile theatres.

"My joy knows no bounds... '83' screening from tomorrow onwards in Ladakh, at Picturetime's inflatable theatre, the world's highest theatre at 11,562 feet. This is spectacular.

"I'm looking forward to the audience's reaction to my film. Ladakh doesn't just hold a special place in our film but is also very dear to my heart because I have spent months trekking there during my college days. This is truly special," Khan said in a statement.

"83" chronicles India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the team defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the movie will arrive in cinema halls on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree round out the cast of the film.

Shibasish Sarkar, the film's producer and former group CEO of Reliance Entertainment, said '83" is a "labour of love".

"'83' is our labour of love. We would love for everyone to watch this film, and I'm so happy to know that through PictureTime's inflatable theatre our film would reach the interiors of this country where a good cinema watching experience is still a far-fetched dream," he said.

Sushil Chaudhary, Founder & CEO of Picturetime, said it is an honour for him and his company to bring "83" to Ladakh.

"The vision has always been taking newly released films to the cinema screen starved regions of this country that too on the day of the release. With the screening of a larger than life film such as '83', this indeed is a landmark moment for us," he added.

