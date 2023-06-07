It's "lights, camera, action" time for actor Rasika Dugal in Udaipur. The Mirzapur star is currently in the City of Lakes for the shoot of her new web series. As per a statement shared by the actor's team, Rasika flew to Udaipur in the first week of June to begin the first schedule, which will extend until the first week of July. Subsequently, the shooting will move to Mumbai for the second schedule in August. Rasika Dugal: Male Writers Make Women Characters Very Nice.

While the project's details are being kept under wraps, sources have revealed that it is a highly anticipated production by a major production house.Rasika shared her excitement for the new project on her Instagram account, where she posted a picture reading the script against a stunning backdrop. The hashtags she used, including #UdaipurDiaries, #ShootLife, and #Udaipur, hinting at the new project.

Check Out Rasika Dugal's Instagram Status Here:

Rasika Dugal's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her other upcoming projects include Mirzapur 3, Spike: Sports Drama, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Black Comedy Thriller, Fairy Folk: Improv Comedy, and Little Thomas: Dramedy.