Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): When the new-generation actors show their camaraderie on social media, can the yesteryear actors be far behind? Raveena Tandon recently posted a string of pictures from a party, in which Rani Mukherji was also spotted.

Raveena's close ones threw a party for the actor. The occasion was not specified. But the 'Mohra' actor, dressed in a short white dress, enjoyed the evening to the fullest. The actor's daughter Rasha Thadani also attended the party. Neelam Kothari Soni was also among the invitees.

The 'Mohra' actor was recently chosen for the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian honour.

On the work front, she received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the blockbuster pan-India film 'KGF- Chapter 2'.

In the upcoming months, she will be seen rekindling her on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Dutt after a two-year gap in the upcoming romantic-comedy 'Ghudchadi'.

Raveena will also be seen in Arbaz Khan's production 'Patna Shukla'. (ANI)

