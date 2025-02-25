New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Bollywood star Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani, who made her acting debut with "Azaad", have joined the list of celebrities visiting Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

In the videos circulating on the internet, the mother-daughter duo is seen alongside actor Katrina Kaif while offering prayers and performing Ganga aarti. The video also features Abhishek Banerjee.

Thadani shared a picture on her Instagram story as she took a holy dip in Triveni sangam. It shows the 19-year-old actor standing in the water with her hands folded as she performs the holy ritual.

Maha Kumbh Mela commenced on January 13 and will conclude on February 26, coinciding with the festival of Mahashivratri.

It has been attended by several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, Akshay Kumar, Juhi Chawla and Guru Randhawa among others.

