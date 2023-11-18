Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): The craze for the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final is rising every second. Our Bollywood celebrities are not behind showing their excitement to watch the Men in Blue play and give their best for the trophy in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday.

Actor Sonu Sood told ANI, "Congratulations in advance, team India...I know that when such fantastic players come to the finals, victory is certain. The entire country, 140 crore people are praying for your victory. A prayer straight from the heart does not go unanswered. Team India, all the best..."

'Hukus Bukus' actor Arun Govil expressed his excitement for the match and said, "By defeating other teams in the World Cup series, the Indian cricket team won 10 consecutive matches. I hope and wish to achieve a historic win against Australia in the final match. My heartiest best wishes to the entire team. "

Pulkit Samrat said, "Of course!! Tomorrow is a national holiday! And at night the whole of India is going to celebrate on the streets because India will win the World Cup final! 140 crore Indians are with you, our hopes and prayers too. You guys just play your game and celebrate on the field!"

Excited to watch the thrilling match of India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final, Raveena Tandon wished the Men in Blue all the best. She said, "All the very best team India. Lehra do Tiranga. Go get it. Jai Hind Jai Bharat."

Nushrratt Bharuccha said, "It's the World Cup final, like everyone I am super excited about the match. Till now, India performed so well in the World Cup. They won not by normal runs but made 100 or 150 runs. Bowling is top-notch. Mohammed Shami took 5-6 wickets in the matches. I couldn't be more proud of this whole team. Best Indian team. We will win the World Cup trophy."

Coming to India's match, the Men in Blue will lock horns with Australia on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

This will be a 20-year-old repeat clash of the 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter.

India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

In the second semifinal, South Africa made Australia sweat to reach the humble target of 213. The five-time champions slipped in their chase of the paltry target but recovered just in time to cross the finish line.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the five-time champions to the final against India. (ANI)

