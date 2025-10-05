London [UK], October 5 (ANI): England and RCB all-rounder Liam Livingstone is now married to his partner Olivia.

On Saturday, Olivia took to Instagram to share the joyous news, announcing that they had made their relationship official through an intimate ceremony with close family and friends.

"Part 1: The Legal Bit Last night we made it official (on paper) with an intimate ceremony surrounded by our closest people Counting down the days to our main celebration next year @liaml4893 I love you so much Massive thanks to some amazing people that helped us make this day so special," she captioned the post.

Olivia also shared her wedding pictures with Liam. Take a look at them

Meanwhile, on the work front, Liam was a part of RCB's maiden IPL title winning team this year in June, contributing a quickfire 25 in the final against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the title clash at Ahmedabad. He scored 112 runs in eight innings during the tournament, with a half-century to his name.

Currently not in scheme of things for England, he has been grinding it out in domestic cricket. During The Hundred competition recently for Birmingham Phoenix, he delivered fine all-round performances with 241 runs in eight matches at an average of 40.16, strike rate of over 155 with a fifty and seven wickets at an average of 19.28. (ANI)

