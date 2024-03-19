Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Post the release of the epic sci-fi film 'Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire', director Zack Snyder and Netflix are all set to come up with the second chapter, 'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver'.

The makers recently dropped the trailer for the sequel. 'Rebel Moon -- Part Two: The Scargiver' will start up right where Part One: A Child of Fire left off on the planet Veldt, following the battle between Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and his Imperium troops and the newly formed band of rebels.

Zack shared the trailer on his X and wrote, "Fight or die. REBEL MOON - PART TWO: THE SCARGIVER premieres April 19 on Netflix."

Rebel Moon -- Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora (Sofia Boutella) and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made, as per the official description of the second chapter.

It features Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of 'Jimmy'. Also stars Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurdsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, Charlotte Maggi, Ray Fisher.

'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' is written by Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, and Shay Hatten and produced by Deborah Snyder, Eric Newman, Zack Snyder, and Wesley Coller.

'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' will be streaming on Netflix from April 19. (ANI)

