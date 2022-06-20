Washington [US], June 20 (ANI): Actor and comedian Rebel Wilson shared a glimpse of a romantic getaway with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma in Italy's Sardinia on social media.

"Ciao Bellas," captioned the 'How to be Single' star while posting the picture on Instagram.

In the picture, both Wilson and Agruma were spotted in all smiles. While Wilson donned a pretty yellow and white hued floral dress with puffed sleeves, Agruma chose to wear a jet black coat with a white crop top underneath, matching it with a pair of black trousers, reported Page Six.

Both of them walked hand in hand and looked smitten by each other.

In another picture, shared by Agruma, both of them were seen having a fun time with their friends, reported Page Six.

Wison recently came out as an LGBTQIA+ member this month and introduced her girlfriend to her fans. Wison and Agruma walked together at the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet as well.

At the 'U Up' podcast hosted by Jordana Abraham and Jared Freid, Wilson admitted that she was 'happily in a relationship', reported Page Six.

"I am now happily in a relationship. I met them at a friend's setup," said Wilson.

Unlike Rebel, Ramona is not a part of the entertainment industry. She works in fashion and according to her social media; she is the founder of a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand that goes by the name 'Lemon Ve Limon'.

Rebel Wilson has been in the headlines ever since she shed oodles of weight. The 'Senior Year' actor lost around 35 kgs earlier this year. She was earlier dating American businessman Jacob Busch. The couple split in early 2021. (ANI)

