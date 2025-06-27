Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Veteran movie star Rekha recreated her look from the 1981 film "Umrao Jaan" at the theatrical re-release premiere of the film that brought out the who's who of Bollywood in attendance, including Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Tabu, and Hema Malini.

Directed by Muzaffar Ali, the period drama has been restored and re-released in cinemas on June 27. The film has been restored by the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission.

Rekha turned heads as she appeared in a stunning white and gold anarkali by Manish Malhotra. She accentuated the look with intricate jewellery at the star-studded event last night.

The 70-year-old actor posed with celebrity guests like Simi Garewal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, gave a heartfelt hug to Tabu, danced with Anil Kapoor and clicked a selfie with AR Rahman.

In the videos circulating online, Asha Bhosle is seen performing the film's song "Dil Cheez Kya Hai". She was also joined by Muzaffar and Rekha on the stage.

Among the attendees, Bhatt took inspiration from Rekha's cinematic legacy by donning a pastel pink saree reminiscent of her character, Chandni, from Yash Chopra's romantic classic “Silsila.”

She posted a heartfelt tribute to Rekha on Instagram, expressing her admiration.

“An ode to a living legend… There never was, is or will ever be another like you, ReMaa,” Bhatt wrote alongside a series of pictures with Rekha from last night.

Some of the other celebrities who were present at the screening are Asha Bhosle, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, Vijay Krishna Acharya, actors Hema Malini, Raj Babbar, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor, Tanuja came with her daughter Tanisha, Vijay Varma, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Nimrat Kaur, Jackie Shroff, Sunny Kaushal, action director Sham Kaushal, singer Adnan Sami, Talat Aziz, Sunil Grover, and Manish Malhotra were seen at the screening of the movie.

Set in the 19th century, “Umrao Jaan” traces Amiran's (Rekha) arrival in a brothel in Lucknow and her relationships with three key characters played by Farooque Shaikh, Raj Babbar and Naseeruddin Shah.

Upon its release in 1981, “Umrao Jaan” garnered wide acclaim for its nuanced storytelling and performance by Rekha, and she earned her first National Award. Besides, the film won the National Award for Best Music Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Female Playback Singer, and three Filmfare awards too.

The timeless soundtrack of “Umrao Jaan”, composed by Khayyam with lyrics by Shahryar, is integral to the film's storytelling. Songs like ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai' and ‘In Aankhon Ki Masti' became instant hits.

