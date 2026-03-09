Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Reliance Retail Limited, India's largest retailer, on Monday, announced that it has completed the acquisition of the brand 'Pahadi Local' along with the business from Pahadi Goodness Private Limited.

'Pahadi Local' is a fast-growing Indian beauty and wellness brand known for its nature-led, Himalayan-inspired formulations.

Founded with a mission to bring the purity and efficacy of Himalayan ingredients into everyday personal care, Pahadi Local has emerged as a distinctive player in India's rapidly evolving beauty and wellness landscape.

The brand is recognised for its clean formulations, conscious sourcing practices, and strong appeal among consumers seeking authentic, sustainable alternatives in skincare and wellness.

With this business acquisition, Reliance Retail Limited reinforces its strategy of building and scaling differentiated, purpose-driven Indian brands by leveraging its unparalleled omni-channel retail ecosystem, digital commerce capabilities, and supply chain strengths.

Commenting on the business acquisition, Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, "At Reliance Retail, we are focused on curating brands that combine authenticity with innovation and meaningful consumer relevance. Pahadi Local's roots in Himalayan wellness traditions and its commitment to responsible sourcing, make it a compelling addition to our beauty ecosystem. We are excited to nurture and scale the brand through our omni-channel network and experiential retail platforms, while carefully preserving the purity, integrity, and storytelling that define its identity."

Pahadi Local's portfolio is rooted in traditional Himalayan wellness knowledge, elevated through modern formulation science to deliver high-efficacy, purpose-led skincare.

The brand works closely with women-led self-help groups across Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, supporting local livelihoods alongside initiatives in healthcare, education, and environmental preservation. Its hero ingredient, Gutti Ka Tel (Apricot Kernel Oil), has earned industry recognition and strong consumer loyalty, alongside appreciation from leading voices and celebrities, and acknowledgement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for its contribution to indigenous sourcing and enterprise.

The brand's focus on transparency, minimal processing, and environmentally responsible practices aligns with Reliance Retail Limited's long-term vision for its beauty and personal care portfolio.

As part of the business acquisition, the founding team of Pahadi Local will continue to play a key role in shaping the brand's creative direction, product development, and philosophy, ensuring continuity in its purpose and consumer promise.

Reliance Retail Limited will support the brand's next phase of growth by expanding its footprint across physical retail formats, strengthening its digital presence, and accelerating innovation. The business acquisition further underscores Reliance Retail Limited's commitment to investing in high-potential Indian brands across beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle, particularly those with strong narratives, loyal communities, and scalable business models. (ANI)

