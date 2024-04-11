Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Every woman aspires to look beautiful and appealing, and they use a variety of cosmetic products and accessories to achieve this. Choosing the proper brand may be a time-consuming procedure, especially as the cosmetics industry expands. Now, you can elevate your beauty game with a newly launched brand.

Reliance Retail's Tira Beauty announced the launch of its proprietary brand, 'Tira Tools: A line of premium, curated beauty accessories'.

Also Read | Eid 2024: Dharmendra Drops Rare Throwback Photo With Dilip Kumar As He Extends Festive Wishes to Fans (See Pic).

In its product offerings, the company highlights painstaking attention to detail as well as an uncompromising commitment to quality, as per the press release from Reliance Retail's Tira Beauty.

From pro makeup brushes to facial rollers and beauty sponges, Tira Tools promises a comprehensive selection to meet diverse beauty needs, it said.

Also Read | National Pet Day: Shilpa Shetty Shares Cute Video With Fur Babies Truffle and Simba - WATCH.

Among the standout offerings within the Tira Tools collection are the Pro Artistry Kits. These kits offer accuracy and variety to fulfil the needs of both professional makeup artists and beauty lovers. Furthermore, the beauty sponges have cutting-edge designs, and the facial rollers and 'Gua Sha' tools are made of high-quality materials like actual jade and quartz.

Tira Tools prioritises ethical standards, making sure that all of its products are cruelty-free and vegan. These tools have also been pro-approved and reviewed by specialists to ensure the greatest quality and functionality. Each item in the Tira Tools collection is precisely made to be gentle on the skin, making them suitable for even the most delicate skin, the press release said.

Tira Tools will be available for purchase both online and in-store, offering consumers unparalleled convenience and accessibility. Discover the perfect blend of quality and functionality with Tira Tools, and elevate your beauty routine to new heights, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)