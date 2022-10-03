Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): After her and beau Ali Fazal's fun-filled wedding functions in Delhi, Richa Chadha is back in Mumbai.

On Monday, she was spotted at the Mumbai Airport. For her airport look, she opted for a red ethnic outfit.

Richa was all smiles while posing for shutterbugs today. She was welcomed with a flower bouquet. She did not forget to flaunt her mehendi while posing for cameras.

Richa and Ali were in Delhi for their wedding functions including mehendi, sangeet and haldi. They also threw a cocktail party for their friends and family in Delhi. At the pre-wedding festivities in Delhi, the couple gave their guests 'Dilliwala' treatment at the celebrations. According to a source, guests were served the best cuisines from the National Capital including Rajouri Garden ke Choley Bhature and Natraj Ki Chaat.

The couple added a romantic touch to their sangeet ceremony by performing Fukrey's hit song Ambarsariya and Ranjha Ranjha from Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Raavan.

Richa and Ali will now host a wedding reception for their friends from the film industry on October 4 in Mumbai. As per a source, Richa and Ali are already legally married. They are now celebrating their union as they could not hold different functions earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

