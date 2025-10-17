Washington DC [US], October 17 (ANI): Hollywood legend Diane Keaton, best known for her iconic roles in Annie Hall and The Godfather films, passed away at the age of 79. Now, Hollywood star Richard Gere remembered the late actor with whom he worked in the 1977 film Looking for Mr Goodbar, and that movie was also Gere's second film in his career, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

More than four decades later, Gere and the Oscar winner reunited for 2023's Maybe I Do.

"Obviously, I think about her now. We made a film a few years ago, too. I hadn't seen her in a long time," Gere said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He shared their experience of working on 'Looking for Mr. Goodbar'. "That was a difficult film, this very kind of raw, sexual film. And she's pretty shy and skittish. And I was, too. That was my second film. And we kind of took care of each other, getting through these kind of challenging physical scenes with each other," Gere said. "But I remember just how sweet and gentle she was and how real. And I think anyone who's ever worked with her is just like, 'This is a real person.'" He added that Keaton is "completely original," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The family of Diane Keaton has revealed the cause of the actress's death. The 'Annie Hall' star passed away due to pneumonia on October 11, according to People.

The Keaton family are very grateful for the extraordinary messages of love and support they have received these past few days on behalf of their beloved Diane, who passed away from pneumonia on October 11," reads the statement.

Keaton's family also shared the causes the actress was passionate about, which include her steadfast support for the "unhoused community" and "animal shelters."

"She loved her animals and she was steadfast in her support of the unhoused community, so any donations in her memory to a local food bank or an animal shelter would be a wonderful and much appreciated tribute to her," said Keaton's family as quoted by People.Born Diane Hall in Los Angeles in 1946, Keaton was the oldest of four children. Her father was a civil engineer, and her mother, who stayed at home, inspired Keaton's creative side."She sang. She played the piano. She was beautiful. She was my advocate," Keaton once told People.

Keaton started acting in school plays and later studied drama in college before dropping out to move to New York. She adopted her mother's maiden name, Keaton, when she began her career in theatre.Her first major break came with 'The Godfather' (1972), in which she played Kay Adams opposite Al Pacino.

The actress also reprised her role in 'The Godfather Part II' and 'The Godfather Part III.'In 1977, Keaton won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Woody Allen's Annie Hall.Over the decades, she became one of Hollywood's most respected stars, appearing in beloved films like 'The First Wives Club,' 'Father of the Bride,' 'Baby Boom,' and 'Something's Gotta Give,' which earned her another Oscar nomination.

She often worked with directors Woody Allen, Francis Ford Coppola, and Nancy Meyers.Keaton also directed several projects, including the 1987 documentary 'Heaven' and the feature film 'Hanging Up' in 2000.

In recent years, she appeared in 'Book Club' and its sequel, as well as Justin Bieber's 2021 music video for 'Ghost.'Though she never married, Keaton was romantically linked to Warren Beatty, Al Pacino, and Woody Allen.

She adopted two children, daughter Dexter in 1996 and son Duke in 2001, who survive her. (ANI)

