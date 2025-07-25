New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned heads on the second day of Hyundai India Couture Week 2025 as she walked the runway for designer Suneet Varma.

Riddhima looked graceful and confident as she walked the ramp wearing a beautiful outfit designed by Varma. The dreamy attire had a soft and romantic feel.

The outfit featured a pastel base with floral embroidery in pink and green, along with golden threadwork. The dress was styled with a long sheer cape that flowed behind her, adding a magical touch to her look. Her hair was styled straight and sleek, and her makeup was subtle, letting the outfit take centre stage.

The collection by Suneet Varma was inspired by twilight and the beauty of femininity. It featured soft, flowing fabrics, detailed hand embroidery, and soft shades that evoked the beauty of moonlight. Each outfit told its own story of charm, mystery, and elegance.

While speaking to ANI, Riddhima talked about the collection, saying, "So this is not overly dramatic, it just resonates with what I usually wear to weddings and to other functions. It's something that I would wear because it's very comfortable, it's something that I could wear, it is wearable, and I think it's absolutely stylish."

Kapoor added that she prefers comfortable attire and never believes in following others, "I think one should just dress comfortable and have their own style and not copy others, there's something that might looks nice on them, it's not necessary that it will look nice on you, so just have your own style and just be comfortable and be confident."

The ace designer Suneet Varma spoke about his collaboration with Riddhima, saying, "Riddhima comes from one of the most legendary families... I believe there is a certain amount of love that we share with each other. I also find that she's a girl who can do so much. She practices yoga every day, takes care of her children, her husband, and her family. She's now doing a movie. She's a jewellery designer. She's able to actually do a lot. So, for me, I think she's a perfect muse."

India Couture Week 2025 is presented by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) in partnership with Reliance Brands. The week-long fashion event began with Rahul Mishra's grand opening show and will close with JJ Valaya's final showcase on July 30.

On the work front, Riddhima recently wrapped up filming for her debut movie with comedian Kapil Sharma. The film also stars her mother, Neetu Kapoor, in a key role. Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar and Aditi Mittal are also a part of the movie. The film's title and release date have not been disclosed by the makers yet.

When asked if she got any advice from her brother and Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, she said, "He always advises me on everything, and it was a great experience to work with my mother on screen. It was very special."(ANI)

