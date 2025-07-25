The much-anticipated reboot of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four, titled The Fantastic Four: First Steps, finally arrived in the theatres worldwide. The movie stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm aka The Thing. The Fantastic Four: First Steps brings Marvel's first superhero family into the spotlight. The movie is helmed by WandaVision director Matt Shakman. The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which was released on July 25, 2025, has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Movie Review: Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby Shine in a Retro, Heartfelt MCU Reboot, Claim Early Reactions!

According to reports, The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been illegally leaked on torrent sites like Movierulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x in HD format.

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘F1’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Brad Pitt and Joseph Kosinski’s Formula One Film Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’:

The other cast members of The Fantastic Four: First Steps include Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal aka Silver Surfer, Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Paul Walter Hauser as Mole Man and Natasha Lyonne. Director Matt Shakman promised that the movie would be very different from the past Marvel films. However, the plot details are kept under wraps.

