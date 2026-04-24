Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Global icon Rihanna on Friday made a stunning appearance at Fenty Beauty launch in Mumbai.

Dressed in an olive green outfit, Rihanna happily posed for paps before entering Phoenix Palladium. She paired oversized green top with a matching colourued leather skirt. Her bold red lip colour elevated her look.

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Rihanna last visited Mumbai in 2024 and had attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. She launched Fenty Beauty on September 8, 2017, in collaboration with LVMH. The brand quickly made waves in the beauty industry with its groundbreaking commitment to inclusivity, debuting a foundation line featuring 40 shades to suit a wide range of skin tones.

According to Rihanna's website, the singer is the first female solo artist to sell out 10 concerts at London's O2 Arena. Her world tours, including the Diamonds World Tour that wrapped in 2013, have taken the icon to more than 100 countries each time, selling out arenas and stadiums.

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In 2014, Rihanna was honoured with the first-ever Icon Award at the American Music Awards. Rihanna's mother, Monica Braithwaite, presented her with the award in a heartwarming on-screen moment. (ANI)

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