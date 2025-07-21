Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty has wrapped up shooting for his much-awaited film 'Kantara Chapter 1.'

The makers, Hombale Films, announced the wrap-up on Instagram with a new poster for the film.

Also Read | 'Saiyaara': Music Composer Mithoon Opens Up on Creating Song 'Dhun,' Says He Doesn't Compose To Challenge Trends but Follows Director's Vision.

Along with the poster, they added a caption that read, "Wrap Up... The Journey Begins..."

"#KantaraChapter1 has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit. Can't wait to see you all in theatres on October 2nd, as this legendary tale unfolds on the big screen worldwide..." it added.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt-Backed 'Difficult Daughters' Selected for Asian Project Market 2025 at Busan International Film Festival.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMW5Rk4TIUp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Earlier this month, the makers also shared a special birthday poster for Rishab Shetty, who turned 42. In the poster, Shetty is seen holding a battle axe and a shield, giving a glimpse of his powerful role in the film.

Rishab Shetty, who also directs the film, gained wide recognition for 'Kantara,' which released in 2022 and became a pan-India success. He played the lead role in the film and also won the National Award for Best Actor.

On receiving the honor, Shetty told ANI earlier, "This has been possible because of my entire team. I am just the face of the film; it is all because of their hard work. The production house, the DOP, the technicians--it's all because of them."

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, 'Kantara' followed the character of Shetty, who portrayed a Kambala champion who had a faceoff with an upright Forest Range Officer. Kantara also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award.

'Kantara Chapter 1' is set to hit theatres on October 2. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)