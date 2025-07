Renowned music composer Mithoon said that he doesn't create music to challenge trends but follows the director's vision. Mithoon’s latest composition Dhun from Saiyaara is winning hearts. However, does he think songs like Dhun challenge the fast-paced, high-stimulation nature of today’s music consumption? ‘Saiyaara’ Movie Review: Old-School Tropes Meets Gen-Z Casting in Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Kitschy Romantic Drama (LatestLY Exclusive)

Mithoon Says His Music Follows the Director’s Vision

The music composer told IANS: “A song is a song whether fast or slow or whatever one wants to categorize it as. I do not subscribe to that and never consciously attempt to create something thinking it is different from what is happening. All my inspiration is derived from the director's vision.” ‘Saiyaara’ X Review: Ahaan Panday Shines in Mohit Suri’s Musical Romance Drama Co-Starring Aneet Padda, Netizens Say ‘Movie Brings Back the Freshness Bollywood Has Been Missing.’

Mithoon Says ‘Dhun’ Was Born From Story, Not Personal Emotion

What was going through Mithoon’s mind while composing Dhun and was there a personal emotion that shaped the soul of the track? He said: “The tune, as always, gets conceived from the story idea/script/situation and the characters. Of course, Mohit and I go back 2 decades so we don't necessarily have to dip into a personal moment or emotion to carve out a piece of work but I'm glad that it's resonating with the listeners.”

Mithoon’s Hits Include 'Tum Hi Ho' and Award-Winning 'Sanam Re'

Mithun had composed the Hindi song Tum Hi Ho from the 2013 Bollywood romantic film Aashiqui 2. He wrote and composed one of the most streamed Hindi songs on YouTube, Sanam Re. The song was honoured with the award of "Most Streamed Song of 2016" at the Global Indian Music Academy Awards. ‘Obsessed With My Brother Since Day 1’: Ananya Panday Shares Unseen Childhood Photos With Her ‘Sweetest Boy’ Ahaan Panday Ahead of His Bollywood Debut With ‘Saiyaara’ (View Post)

Check Out ‘Saiyaara’ Song ‘Dhun’ Below:

About Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’

Talking about Saiyaara, a romantic drama, the film is directed by Mohit Suri. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease. The story talks about love, loss, and memory through the evolving relationship. The soundtrack of Saiyaara features contributions from composers such as Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, Sachet–Parampara, Vishal Mishra, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami. Artists such as Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal have lent their vocal prowess.

