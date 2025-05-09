Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Sitarist Rishab Sharma has postponed his Indore concert in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack.

He was supposed to perform in Indore on Friday evening. Hours before the concert, Rishab took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers.

"Hey there, Due to recent events in India and considering all safety measures the event originally scheduled for 9th May in Indore has been postponed. I truly appreciate your patience, support, and understanding during this time.We are working closely with the concerned authorities to finalize a new date, which will be announced soon," Rishab posted.

"All existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date. Contact Odistrictupdates for updates," he added.

India and Pakistan have been at loggerheads against each other after terrorist camps were destroyed at nine locations in the neighboring country under Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Indian Army during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9 has successfully repelled and responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army said, "Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs.Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation.All nefarious designs will be responded with force.

"The indigenously developed Akash surface-to-air missile air defence system has played a crucial role in thwarting Pakistani drone attacks targeting Indian assets on Thursday, according to defence officials. Officials added that both the Indian Army and Air Force have deployed the missile system along the Pakistan border. (ANI)

