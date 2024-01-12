Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh comes on board to play the antagonist role in the Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer 'Raid 2'.

Taking to Instagram story, Ajay dropped a picture from the mahurat shot.

In the image, Ajay, Ravi Teja and Riteish are seen sharing smiles.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Brothers by bond, rivals by choice!Welcome @riteishd."

Known for delivering exceptional performances as a negative lead, Riteish Deshmukh will face off against Ajay Devgn on the silver screen for the first time, following their collaboration in hilarious comedy films.

The film has started shooting in Mumbai last week and will be extensively filmed in Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

'Raid 2' is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment. The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios, respectively.

'Raid' was released in 2018 and also starred Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D'Cruz. It was based on a real-life raid conducted by the officers of the Income Tax Department in the 1980s. Ileana played Ajay's wife in the film.

The film will be released theatrically on November 15.

Apart from this, Riteish will also be seen in the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'. (ANI)

