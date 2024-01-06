Ajay Devgn is making a comeback as IRS Officer Amay Patnaik in the sequel to the 2018 hit film Raid. The upcoming movie, titled Raid 2, is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, and it was recently announced with a poster unveiling its release date – November 15. The film's shooting began today, and Ajay Devgn shared pictures from the event, expressing gratitude to actor Ravi Teja. Devgn wrote, “New Case, New Beginning! #Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya @RaviTeja_offl for gracing the mahurat shot 🤗 In Cinemas on 15th November, 2024.” Raid 2 Announced! Ajay Devgn To Return As IRS Officer Amay Patnaik; Raj Kumar Gupta Directorial To Arrive in Theatres on November 15 (View Poster).

Ajay Devgn's X Post Sharing Photos With Makers And Ravi Teja

New Case, New Beginning! #Raid2 officially kicked off today, and the energy on set was nothing short of electrifying! Shukriya @RaviTeja_offl for gracing the mahurat shot 🤗 In Cinemas on 15th November, 2024. @rajkumar_rkg #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @KumarMangat… pic.twitter.com/LlBH8i0XlH — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 6, 2024

