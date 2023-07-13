After Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia, rumour has it that Bigg Boss OTT 2, will see one more wildcard contestant. Reportedly, it's Snehil Dixit aka BC Aunty who is all set to enter the controversial show soon. Snehil Dixit is a writer, actor, and social media influencer known for her outspoken views on gender equality and social justice. She is also a strong advocate for women's rights. Bigg Boss OTT 2: YouTuber Elvish Yadav and Actress Aashika Bhatia Enter As Wildcards on Salman Khan's Show (Watch Video).

Snehil Dixit aka BC Aunty in BB OTT 2:

BREAKING! Actor, Content Creator, Writer & Creative Director Snehil Dixit Mehra (popularly known as BC Aunty) to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house as Wild Card contestant. She was also head of content of ALT Balaji pic.twitter.com/kK9REJL0fD — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 13, 2023

