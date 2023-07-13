YouTuber Elvish Yadav and actress Aashika Bhatia have finally entered as wildcards on Bigg Boss OTT 2. After choosing Manisha Rani over Avinash Sachdev as the new captain of the house, Elvish and Aashika, made an entry on the show and were seen warmly greeting all the fellow contestants. From here on, it will be interesting to see how these two will do on the reality show. Let's wait and watch! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Pooja Bhatt Says Abhishek Malhan Body Shames Bebika Dhurve!

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 Wildcards:

Elvish and Aashika, the wild card entrants are here! How are our housemates going to react? 🤔 Watch #BBOTT2 24 hours live feed on #JioCinema for free!#BiggBossOTT2 #BBOTT2onJioCinema @beingsalmankhan pic.twitter.com/JmNnW9nyFo — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 12, 2023

