Los Angeles, May 16 (PTI) Actor Rupert Friend, best known for "Homeland" and "The Young Victoria", is set to star in an upcoming emotional thriller, titled "Photo Booth".

According to the entertainment news outlet, the 43-year-old actor will feature alongside Lily James and Raffey Cassidy.

"Photo Booth" is the directorial debut of Australian filmmakers Spencer and Lloyd Harvey.

The film is described as "gripping emotional thriller that confronts the most primal choices we make about love, ambition and building a family."

Friend will star as James' husband, Ben, in the project. His character is described as a talented portrait artist living in his successful wife and famous father's shadows who finds himself caught up in a messy but charged triangle between his wife, who is desperate for a child, and the young waitress (Cassidy) he gets pregnant.

The actor will next feature in the drama film "Dreams". Directed by Michel Franco, it also stars Jessica Chastain.

