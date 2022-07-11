The Russo Brothers - Anthony and Joe Russo, popularly known for directing some of the biggest and most successful films of all times like Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, are back with an action-packed visual spectacle on Netflix. The Director Duo is the vision behind the upcoming film The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas with Dhanush. The Gray Man Review: Early Reactions To Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas’ Film Are Out! Critics Praise Russo Brothers’ Action Thriller.

The exciting news for Indian fans is that Russo Brothers are coming to India! Oh yes, you read it right. The director duo will join superstar Dhanush in Mumbai soon to meet fans at The Gray Man premiere in India.

In a video message to their Indian fans, the Russo brothers shared, "Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we're so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie The Gray Man. Get ready India, see you soon."

Talking about his experience on The Gray Man, Dhanush said, "It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people."

The film will be streamed on Netflix and for the premiere, the OTT platform has announced a contest. Netflix India is on a hunt for superfans who will be among the first to watch The Gray Man at the India premiere in Mumbai soon. The contest will begin on July 12 and fans can log on to www.thegrayman.in to participate.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy played by Billy Bob Thornton. The Gray Man: Netizens Go Gaga Over Dhanush’s Stylish Avatar For The Press Conference In Los Angeles.

Besides Ryan Gosling, Billy Bob Thornton, and Dhanush, The Gray Man also stars Chris Evans, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard. The film, produced by Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi, will release on July 22.