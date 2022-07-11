Dhanush has made his Hollywood debut with Russo Brothers’ action-thriller The Gray Man. A special screening of the film was held today in Los Angeles and post-screening a press conference was held for which the entire cast members were present. But fans couldn’t get over the Tamil superstar’s stylish avatar at the event. He looked dapper in blue formals and sported long tresses with cool stubble. Take a look at what fans have tweeted about his look for the event. The Gray Man Review: Early Reactions To Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Dhanush, Ana de Armas’ Film Are Out! Critics Praise Russo Brothers’ Action Thriller.

Funky

Class

Epic Style

Fans Are Lovin' It

Dapper

What A Style!

Global Star D

#TheGrayMan @dhanushkraja pics are here.. OMG Dhanush sir looks super stunning🤩🤩... Our Handsome is out their in Hollywood now...n sure tht they gonna go crazy bcuz of his handsomeness❤️❤️ "Global Star D" Love you loads sir.. pic.twitter.com/nKmyodlHLI — Thisu H (@thisu_h) July 11, 2022

