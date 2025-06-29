New Delhi, June 29 (PTI) Filmmaker S J Suryah is set to step into the director's shoes after 10 years with his upcoming film "Killer".

Suryah is well-known for helming projects such as "Kushi" (2000), "Anbe Aaruyire" (2005) and "New" (2004), all of which had emerged as box office hits.

Calling the film his "dream project", the 56-year-old director announced the news with a post on his X handle on Friday.

"Hi folks , Ur Director S.J.Suryah is bk with His Dream project titled, Yah U know it #KILLER feeling blessed and happy to collaborate with the most prestigious @GokulamMovies Gokulam Gopalan sir need Ur love and support as always love U all SJS," read the caption.

Suryah's last directorial, "Isai," released in 2015. Starring Sulagna Panigrahi and Gibran Osman alongside the director, the Tamil-language musical thriller had its music composed by Suryah.

