Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): A part of the knife, allegedly used in the stabbing attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, has been recovered from his Bandra residence, the Mumbai Police said on Saturday.

The attack, which took place earlier this week, left the actor with serious injuries.

Earlier in the day, the Raipur Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Durg, Chhattisgarh, nabbed a suspect in the case while he was travelling on the Jnaneswari Express train.

He will be handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation.

The RPF also shared a picture of the suspect.

According to the IG of RPF SECR Zone Bilaspur, Munawar Khursheed, the RPF Raipur division had received information from the Mumbai police about the suspect travelling on the train.

"The Raipur division of RPF received information from the Mumbai police that a suspect involved in the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan was traveling on the Jnaneswari Express train. The suspect, named Aakash Kanojia, aged 32-33 years, was detained in Durg. He will be handed over to the Mumbai police, who will carry out the further investigation," Khursheed told ANI.

The incident, which left the actor with stab wounds to his thoracic spine, occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid in the early hours of Thursday.

Saif, attempting to intervene, was attacked, leading to a violent confrontation. The actor was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for treatment after sustaining major injuries.

According to the hospital administration, Saif Ali Khan is doing well and has been moved from the ICU to a regular room. The surgery, which involved removing a 2.5-inch-long blade, was successful, and while Saif is currently "out of danger," medical staff continue to monitor his condition closely.

In a related development, Mumbai Police have formed 20 teams as part of an extensive investigation to locate the assailant. Additionally, police are examining CCTV footage and questioning over 30 individuals, including the actor's staff and people seen in the vicinity of his residence that night.

Saif Ali Khan's wife, actress Kareena Kapoor, also recorded her statement in the case with Bandra Police on Friday. (ANI)

