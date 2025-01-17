Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has arrived at Lilavati Hospital to check on her husband Saif Ali Khan who got injured in an attack by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday. Saif's mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has also reached the hospital to check on her son's health condition post-surgery.

As per the visuals recorded outside the Lilavati hospital, Kareena was seen entering the hospital premises. She donned a plain white T-shirt and black sunglasses. She was surrounded by the security personnel who escorted her from the car to inside the hospital.

Also Read | 'Paatal Lok Season 2' Review: Critics Praise Jaideep Ahlawat's Crime Thriller Series on Prime Video.

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore also entered the hospital amid low security.

Earlier today, Soha Ali Khan was also seen entering the Lilavati hospital to check on her brother's condition post surgery. Soha's husband Kunal Kemmu has also reached the hospital. He is the brother-in-law of Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read | 'Emergency' Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's Biopic on Indira Gandhi Gets Lauded by Critics.

Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his 11th-floor Bandra flat at around 2:30 am on Thursday.

The incident occurred when an intruder allegedly confronted the actor's maid at his residence. As Saif attempted to intervene and de-escalate the situation, it escalated into a violent altercation, resulting in the actor sustaining several stab wounds.

Saif was immediately taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed by the intruder. He underwent surgery under the supervision of a team of doctors there.

As per doctors, Saif sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine, and surgery was performed to remove a 2.5-inch-long knife from the actor's spine and repair his 'leaking spinal fluid'.

While Saif is "out of danger", doctors are continuing to monitor him.

Mumbai Police on Friday detained one person in connection with an attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The person has been brought to the Bandra police station for further questioning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)