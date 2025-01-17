Mumbai, January 17: Amid the ongoing investigation of the stabbing incident on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, Mumbai Police's preliminary investigation suspects the attacker conducted a recce of Shah Rukh Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra area. It is reported that the intruder scouted Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat about two to three days before the knife attack incident occurred at Saif Ali Khan's residence on Thursday, January 16. Police are probing the connection between the two incidents.

Cops Learn About Suspicious Activity Near Mannat

During the preliminary investigation, cops learned about suspicious activity near Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, on January 14, reports MoneyControl. Sources claimed that a person was seen observing the Chak De India actor's house by using a long iron ladder. The report also claims that the ladder was placed at the rear side of the property which is adjacent to Mannat. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Doctors Confirm Surgery Success and Actor’s Recovery (Watch Video).

CCTV Footage Bears Resemblance to Saif Ali Khan's Attacker

While the unusual behaviour has raised concerns, the police suspect the incident is linked to the attack on Saif Ali Khan. They also scanned CCTV footage of Mannat, which reportedly showed a person whose height and build matched the suspect seen near Saif Ali Khan's Bandra flat. This led the police to suspect that the same person who observed Shah Rukh Khan's home may have been involved in both incidents.

Cops also suspect the involvement of more than one person in both cases, as the iron ladder was said to be too heavy for a single person to carry and position outside Mannat. While an investigation into the alleged scouting of Shah Rukh Khan's residence is underway, the actor has not filed an official complaint or issued any statement so far. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Suspected Attacker Nabbed? No One Detained So Far, Say Mumbai Police (Watch Videos).

It must be noted that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by the intruder and received several injuries on his neck. Post-attack, the actor underwent emergency surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati hospital, where he is said to be out of danger. During the surgery, doctors removed the knife and treated a leaking spinal fluid injury. Meanwhile, doctors also said that Saif was on the path to recovery following the emergency surgery.

