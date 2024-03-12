Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Director Saif Hyder Hasan's film "Yes Papa", which deals with the topic of child abuse, is set for release on March 29.

The film is headlined by Ananth Mahadevan, Geetika Tyagi, Divya Seth Shah, Sanjeev Tyagi Tejaswini Kolhapure and Nandita Puri and revolves around the story of a girl child who falls a victim of child abuse by her father.

Hasan said, “With 'Yes Papa', our aim is to extend the hand of unwavering support and motivate several victims all around the world to speak up fearlessly. This is a film that is inspired by several true stories and it will make you squirm and clench your fist with anger.

"I could not have asked for a better debut feature film than 'Yes Papa,' as it gives me great satisfaction to realise that this film will act as a stage for everyone who has been wronged in their life.”

Mahadevan, 73, said the film is a powerful tool for advocacy and empowerment.

"My hope is that 'Yes Papa' will serve as a beacon of hope for survivors, encouraging them to speak out, seek help, and reclaim their power."

