Entertainment News | Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Others Pay Tribute to Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Face-off

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media on Wednesday and paid tribute to the soldiers who were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley.

Top celebrities including actors Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, and others paid homage to Army personnel who gave the supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Megastar Salman Khan took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the brave hearts.

"My heart goes out to all brave hearts who hv laid down their lives at the Galwan valley. This sacrifice will not go to waste. I join their families in grief... #JaiHind #WeStandWithIndianArmy," tweeted Khan.

Senior actor Anil Kapoor also extended condolences to the families of the soldiers as he tweeted, " my heartfelt condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who lost their sons... The county owes you a great debt of gratitude."

'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut's team shared a list of the 20 soldiers who lost their life in the face-off and tweeted her message for the bravehearts.

"We salute our bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in defense of our nation. Their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty at #Ladakh shall never ever be forgotten. We stand firmly with our armed forces. Jai Hind! #ChinaIndiaFaceoff #Saluteindianarmy," tweeted Kangana's team.

"We will forever be indebted to the invaluable service of our soldiers. #GalwanValley," tweeted Disha Patani.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on the other hand, took to Instagram to post the condolence message.

"Condolences to the Bravehearts who lost their lives. Thank You for all the sacrifices," read Kareena's message.

Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of the Indian national flag on Instagram and wrote, "They do it for all of us. A big salute to all the brave men who show us what real sacrifice means."

"Thank you for protecting us. May the families of martyred heroes be blessed with immense strength. Jai Hind Jai Jawan," wrote Aaryan.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, government sources Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. (ANI)

