Sonu Sood's Fan Slits Arm To Grab His Attention, Actor Begs Fans To Not Pull Such Stunts (View Post)

Bollywood Rushabh Dhruv| Jun 17, 2020 06:32 PM IST
Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The lockdown in the country which has been going on for more than three months now has been hard for many. Be it a Bollywood biggie, an employee, a fruitseller to even the migrant workers stuck in the city away from home, all have been suffering financially and emotionally. Amid this, it was Sonu Sood, the real-life superhero who arranged busses for these migrants and made them reach their ghar safe and sound. Due to his this gesture, the Bollywood actor has been receiving a lot of love of on social media and fans are loving his messiah avatar. But amidst this, there are a few crazy fans who do not understand where to draw the line. Little Girl Requesting Sonu Sood to Send Mom to Granny's Home on Father's Request Goes Viral, 5 Instances When Bollywood Star Wittily Tackled Hilarious Requests Online

Well, it so happened that a fan shared pictures of his cut arm filled with blood and Sood's name written on it on social media. This extreme step taken by the fan to grab Sood's attention was noticed by the actor who replied to him and said to stop self-harming oneself. “I beg you not to do all this. It breaks my heart." a part of actor's reply read. Thank goodness, the Dabangg actor made his fan understand to not attempt something this gross. Sonu Sood Reveals the Cost of One Bus to Send Migrants Home, Says It's Somewhere Between Rs 1.8 to 2 Lakh

Check Out Sonu Sood's Reply To The Fan Below:

Sonu Sood is day-by-day becoming a fan favourite. And why not? As we all know how action speaks louder than words. The Bollywood star not only is admired by fans for his good deeds amid the coronavirus outbreak but also his humble replies to fans have been liked by his followers a lot. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 06:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

