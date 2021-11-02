New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Bollywood's 'King Of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan received a plethora of wishes from friends and members of the Bollywood fraternity as he turned a year older on Tuesday. Despite being late to wish, it was superstar Salman Khan's special wish for him that grabbed social media attention.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Salman shared a throwback picture featuring him with the 'DDLJ' star.

Also Read | Mirzapur Season 2 Announcement: Amazon Prime Renews Show Saying ‘Bajega Pura Band’.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, "Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk." (Today is my brother's birthday. Happy birthday my brother).

On a related note, Salman on Monday released a party song named 'Bhai Ka Birthday' from his upcoming film 'Antim: The Final Truth', co-starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Also Read | One Death, Multiple Positive Cases of COVID-19 Detected On Bhakharwadi Sets.

Salman and SRK's long time beef is well-known in B-town. However, in the past few years, the two seem to have settled their differences.

The two of the biggest superstars of the Indian film industry have since then shared the screen space many times.

Salman and Shah Rukh have earlier starred together in films like 'Karan Arjun', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', and 'Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam'.

Recently, Salman also came in support of Shah Rukh. He was spotted visiting his residence Mannat after his son Aryan Khan was taken into custody by the NCB in a drugs case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)