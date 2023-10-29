Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently seen sitting next to star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez during a boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Several videos and photos of the duo in the same frame have gone viral on social media and fans cannot get enough of it. The duo was spotted at a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. ‘Another Victory and a Good Game From the Whole Team!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts on Social Media After Portugal Beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0.

Apart from them Kanye West, Eminem, Conor Mc Gregor were also present at the event. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in the action thriller film Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 12.

The makers, recently unveiled the official trailer of the film which received massive responses from the audience. The two-minute-fifty-second trailer featured Salman as India's best agent, Tiger, trying to save his family and the country from an enemy (played by Emraan Hashmi) trying to take personal revenge for his family's loss. Tiger 3: Maneesh Sharma Talks About Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer, Director Says ‘We Are Saving The Best For Big Screen’.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently helped Portugal qualify for the Euro 2024 football competition. On the club front, Ronaldo signed with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr after decorated stints with Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid in European Football, which saw him win top-tier club trophies, including UEFA Champions League. He has scored 34 goals in 39 matches for Al-Nassr. He has won Arab Club Champions Cup with Al-Nassr.