Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will soon be making his Telugu cinema debut with 'Godfather', co-starring Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, and Ram Charan.

The news was confirmed by Chiranjeevi, who took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday and welcomed his co-star by writing, "Welcome aboard #Godfather, Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan!"

Also Read | Bachchhan Paandey: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi's Film.

"Your entry has energized everyone and the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #KICK to the audience. @jayam_mohanraja @AlwaysRamCharan," he added.

Along with the tweet, Chiranjeevi had also posted a photo in which he could be seen all smiles while welcoming Salman with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

Also Read | Alexandra Daddario Birthday: Swimwear Pictures of the ‘Baywatch’ Beauty that Will Make You Sweat.

The details of the role that Salman will play in the film have currently been kept under wraps.

Directed by Mohan Raja, 'Godfather' is the Telugu remake of the 2019 blockbuster film 'Lucifer' which starred Mohanlal in the lead role with Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Vivek Oberoi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)