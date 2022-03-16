Akshay Kumar keeps giving blockbusters after blockbuster and is now all set to entertain the fans with his next titled Bachchhan Pandey. The film will see Kumar in a never-seen-before, menacing avatar. The film boasts of Akshay Kumar's signature comic timing and Arshad Warsi's top-class act complemented by the likes of Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi and Sanjay Mishra. Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay Kumar's tenth film with Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Jacqueline's eighth film under the banner. Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Film Gives A Glimpse Of Strong Performances And Sleek Action (Watch Video).

Talking about the film, Akshay said, "It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala (producer). He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imagine what fun it is to work with friends. Bachchhan Paandey is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one."

For director Farhad Samji, who is gearing up for Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bachchhan Paandey, the film brought both challenges and fun. Given the well-cut trailer and the audience's reaction to the same, the director hopes the film breaks records at the box office. Talking about his experience of shooting the film, Farhad said, "The movie 'Bachchhan Paandey' was a challenging, exciting and loving experience. With every movie, excitement is always there so was it for this too a bit more. It's an action-comedy thriller."

Cast –Bachchhan Paandey is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra and Prateik Babbar are also a part of the film. Akshay's character in the film is a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. Bachchhan Paandey Director Farhad Samji Talks Abou the Challenges He Faced While Filming the Akshay Kumar Starrer.

Plot – The story revolves the story of how a budding director tries to research a merciless gangster for making a film on gangster-ism. But his secret attempts to conduct the research fail when he gets caught for snooping.

Watch The Trailer Of Bachchan Pandey Below:

Release Date – Bachchhan Paandey is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March.

Review – The reviews for Bachchhan Paandey are not out yet. LatestLY shall update you all as soon as the review for Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi’s film is out.

