New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is set to arrive early on the silver screen.

The much-anticipated project, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on Eid 2023, will now release on December 30, 2022.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle.

"SALMAN KHAN - SAJID NADIADWALA FILM TO ARRIVE EARLY, ON 30 DEC 2022... #SajidNadiadwala's #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali - starring #SalmanKhan and #PoojaHegde - to release in *cinemas* on 30 Dec 2022... Directed by #FarhadSamji," he tweeted.

Salman had first announced the film's title in 2020, which was scheduled for Eid 2021 release back then.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. (ANI)

