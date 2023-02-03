Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3 (ANI): Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are currently working on the Indian version of 'Citadel'.

Days after the makers officially announced Samantha as the female lead of 'Citadel', the actress, on Friday', shared a BTS picture from the show's script reading session with Varun, writer Sita R Menon, and director Raj & DK

Samantha captioned the post and wrote, "January (sic)."

Speaking about the show, Samantha earlier said, "When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me. The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers' AGBO. I am also looking forward to be working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you're around him."

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK will also serve as executive producers, under their banner D2R Films. The series is produced by D2R Films and Amazon Studios, with AGBO's Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.

The international version of Citadel is created by the Russo Brothers and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. (ANI)

