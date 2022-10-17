Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): There's good news for actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fans. The release date for her film 'Yasboda' has been locked.

On Monday, the makers announced that the film will get a theatrical release on November 11, 2022. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Aiming to announce the release date uniquely, the movie team made fans reveal the release date, in an interesting pixel campaign. Thousands of fans participated in this and revealed the poster in less than 30 minutes.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said, "Yashoda is a new-age action thriller. Our movie has balanced quotient of mystery and emotions with gripping elements for audiences. On the whole, it's an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Playing the titular role, Samantha put her blood & sweat in the action scenes. She dubbed for herself in both Telugu and Tamil. You will witness an entirely new dimension of Manisharma's background music. We haven't compromised on the technical and production values of the film. With a lavish budget we wrapped the shoot in 100 days. Audience who love new-age cinema will definitely be thrilled to watch Yashoda. Watch it in theatres Worldwide on November 11th, 2022"

Besides Samantha, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others are playing major roles. (ANI)

