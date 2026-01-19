Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla addressing the gathering at Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan College of Education, Nogli, in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district (Photo/ HP Governor)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasised the importance of providing quality education, particularly in rural areas, as he inaugurated undergraduate programmes at Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan College of Education in Shimla's Rampur.

He was addressing a gathering in Nogli village, in Rampur subdivision, Shimla district.

Shukla said that educational institutions should be judged not merely by infrastructure but by the quality of education imparted and the manner in which students' talents are nurtured.

He said that teachers and teacher training play a crucial role in shaping students, as true education instils the spirit of a teacher within learners. He stressed that training should be aligned with Indian ethos and values.

"A good teacher bears the responsibility of shaping good students. In the present times, the concept of 'guru' has been replaced by that of a 'teacher', but in Indian tradition, the guru has always been revered as a guide and torchbearer of society," he remarked.

Citing examples from Indian tradition, the Governor said that Lord Ram and Lord Krishna also followed the guru-shishya tradition and adhered to the teachings of their gurus.

"The guru is always a guide for society, and when one follows the guru with faith and sincerity, success naturally follows," he added.

Referring to the National Education Policy, the Governor said that the new policy provides an opportunity to reconnect with India's great thinkers and leaders, while imparting values and ethics among students. He underlined that to protect Himachal Pradesh, it was imperative to eliminate the menace of drug abuse from society.

He noted that the institution has been named after Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great educationist and former President of India, who regarded education as the foundation of nation-building.

He said that Dr Radhakrishnan believed teachers were not just subject experts but architects of character, and urged the college to function in accordance with his ideals. The Governor added that the launch of undergraduate courses would open new avenues for students of the region, enabling them to access higher education locally and move towards self-reliance.

Earlier, Chairman and Managing Director of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Education Institution, Dr. Mukesh Sharma, welcomed and honoured the Governor and apprised him of the institution's activities. He also provided details about the newly introduced courses--B.A., B.Sc. and B.Com.--and informed that free education facilities were being extended to students from economically weaker sections. Principal Seema Bhardwaj also welcomed the Governor.

On the occasion, students of the college presented cultural programmes, including an emotionally moving dance drama based on the Ramayana.

The Governor also released the book "Assessment for Learning", authored by Dr Mukesh Kumar and Dr Seema Bhardwaj, and honoured outstanding individuals from various institutions, social sectors and meritorious students.

Earlier, local farmers accorded a unique welcome to the Governor by weighing him with fruits. Secretary to the Governor CP Verma, district administration officers and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

