Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): Canadian filmmaker and actor David Cronenberg is set to receive the Donostia Award, a lifetime achievement honor, at this year's San Sebastian Film Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award will be given to Cronenberg at a gala on September 21 in San Sebastian's Victoria Eugenia Theatre, followed by the screening of his latest movie, 'Crimes of the Future'.

The dystopian drama, which stars Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, premiered in competition in Cannes last month, where it was an audience favorite.

This will mark Cronenberg's second visit to San Sebastian, after his London-set gangster drama 'Eastern Promises', also starring Mortensen, opened the Spanish festival in 2007.

Cronenberg is considered a pioneer of body horror and auteur sci-fi. From his earliest work, in 'Shivers', 'Rabid' and 'The Brood', he subverted B-movie horror tropes to tell disturbing tales of psychological torment.

His later films, including 'Scanners', 'Videodrome', 'Dead Ringers', 'Naked Lunch', and 'eXistenZ', use the science fiction genre to provide a subversive critique of modern, technologically-driven society.

The Canadian filmmaker will be joining an illustrious list of Donostia Award winners, which includes Francis Ford Coppola, Agnes Varda, Hirokazu Koreeda and Costa-Gavras, among others, as per The Hollywood reporter. (ANI)

