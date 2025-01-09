Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): The demise of writer-turned-filmmaker Pritish Nandy has left members of the film industry extremely saddened.

After learning about Pritish's untimely demise, many took to their respective social media handles to pay their heartfelt condolences.

Remembering Nandy, veteran actor Anil Kapoor on Instagram wrote, "Shocked and heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend Pritish Nandy. A fearless editor, a brave soul, and a man of his word, he embodied integrity like no other. I still remember a bold Illustrated Weekly cover shoot he planned-when I felt uncomfortable, he scrapped it immediately, saying, 'If you're not happy, I won't publish it' That gesture marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship built on trust and respect. My heart goes out to his family. I'll always miss his presence, his voice, and the fearless spirit he brought to everything he did."

Actor Sanjay Dutt described Nandy as a "true creative genius".

"A true creative genius and a kind soul . You will be missed sir," he posted on Instagram.

Actor Sayani Gupta, who worked with Nandy in 'Four More Shots Please!', penned a lengthy note on Instagram in fond memory of the late director.

"The youngest guy in the room, the most articulate and brilliant. Always smiling, always warm and with that glint in his eyes. He loved a good conversation. He loved Bong women. And I knew he loved me. He would always express his love & never shied away from appreciating the people around him. There are very few people who are this magnetic," she wrote.

Sayani added, "An absolute stalwart. A true visionary. A rock star feminist who has created some of the most iconic women characters for cinema. I thought of him a lot when his very close friend Mr. Ratan Tata passed away recently. How he must be holding up. Cannot believe he left us so soon.The head of our family just left us. Hasn't sunk in. I am grateful for his grace, wisdom & the moments spent under his light. A deep deep loss. Love to his and our family."

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, too, expressed his grief.

"Sad, sad news. My most personal work has lost one of its greatest patrons. You lived well Mr Nandy. Will miss you terribly. Deepest condolences to the entire family. I remember when I first met him in 2005 I had shared the idea for Omerta. Let's make it he said. When nobody had belief in me or my ideas Mr Pritish Nandy gave me the strength to dare, to dream and to tell stories that mattered to me - no matter what. He did not end up producing Omerta eventually but I owe the film and a lot of my journey beginning from Shahid to him. We had the most delightful conversations, he was always candid with me and I always left his room very energized. So hard to believe that he is gone. The past tense just isn't for men like him," Mehta wrote.

Pritish Nandy breathed his last South Mumbai residence on Wednesday, January 8. He was 73.

Pritish Nandy was not only a celebrated journalist but also hosted a popular talk show, 'The Pritish Nandy Show', on Doordarshan in the 1990s, where he interviewed several celebrities.As a film producer, Nandy made a significant impact in the early 2000s with films like 'Kaante', 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Chameli', and 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi'. He also produced the web series 'Four More Shots Please!' and 'Modern Love Mumbai' under his banner, Pritish Nandy Communications. (ANI)

