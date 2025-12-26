Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt made a surprise appearance at Punjabi singer AP Dhillon 's Mumbai concert on Friday.

He literally elevated the gig with his swag. Sanjay not only greeted the audience in his style but also grooved to AP's songs.

Also Read | 'My First Christmas': Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Share First Christmas Glimpse of Daughter Saraayah, Call Her Their Little 'Miss Claus' (View Post).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSu7ybjDwyA/?hl=en

Another surprise at AP's Mumbai gig was the presence of actress Tara Sutaria. She joined him on stage, and the duo performed their hit track "Thodi Si Daaru."

Also Read | Vijay's Jana Nayagan Audio Launch in Malaysia; Police Ban Political Speeches, Tighten Security as Event Goes Sold Out.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSvCFlKDwho/?hl=en

Earlier this month, AP Dhillon set Delhi on fire with a high-energy performance that left the crowd enthralled.

AP, who was joined by his long-time collaborator Shinda Kahlon, performed at Indira Gandhi Arena , crooning his hit tracks.

The power-packed setlist featured some of his iconic hits 'Excuses', 'Insane', 'Summer High', 'With You', 'Desires' alongside new fan favourites like 'Hitmen', ' Afsos', 'STFU', 'Thodi Si Daaru' and 'Without Me'.

The highlight of his gig was undoubtedly a special appearance by popular singer Babbu Maan. The energy shift was palpable as fans witnessed two powerhouse artists share the stage, further amplifying the excitement and cultural significance of the 'One of One' India Tour, which is co-produced and promoted by Team Innovation and BookMyShow Live. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)