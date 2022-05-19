Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt was seen seeking blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple along with his sister Priya Dutt.

On Thursday, Sanjay took to his Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of his visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple with his sister Priya Dutt. She captioned the picture, "Visited the Siddhivinayak Ganesh Temple with @priyadutt to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha."

In the picture, the veteran actor could be seen sporting a mustard yellow kurta and a yellow cloth around his neck while offering prayers. On the other side Priya could be seen in a white salwar-suite and holding a coconut (prashad).

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sanjay Dutt will act alongside Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the film 'Prithviraj.' Aside from that, he'll be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor film 'Shamshera.' (ANI)

