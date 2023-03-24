Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 (ANI): Over the top (OTT) platforms have broadened the work opportunities for actors across the entertainment industry. Sanjay Kapoor has recently finished the shoot of a new series.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay posted a picture of himself with the caption, "Just finished shooting for Laal batti was such a fabulous experience with Mr Prakash Jha, Master of his craft ! #laalbatti". 'Laalbatti' is a series directed by Prakash Jha. In the posted picture, Sanjay is seen in a white kurta-pyjama with a black shade.

Also Read | Kanjoos Makhichoos Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Kunal Kemmu's ZEE5 Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor congratulated him on the post.

In recent times, Sanjay has reprised her 'Raja' pairing with Madhuri Dixit in the Netflix original 'Fame Game.' He has also performed in the Amazon Prime series 'The Last Hour.'

Also Read | Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal’s Netflix Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Known for his politically loaded movies, Prakash Jha has also stirred a storm in the world of the OTTs, with his series 'Aashram'. Bobby Deol and Chandan Roy Sanyal played important characters in the series. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)