Lust Stories actor Sanjay Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday. In the '90s he was the Raja just around the same time Aamir Khan bagged the title. Sanjay's chemistry with Madhuri Dixit in the film, Raja, was superb. The songs from the film are a hit even today. He is the younger, brighter, fun-ner version of Anil Kapoor. We are not saying this but Anil tweeted it himself. Sanjay's brother Anil wished him on a special day with a cute boomerang. Sanjay Kapoor Birthday: 7 Pictures of the Birthday Boy That Prove He Ages Like Fine Wine.

Of course, with the boomerang was the sweet message. "To the younger, brighter, fun-ner version of me... Happy Birthday #SanjayKapoor! When the situation allows, let's geta way for a family vacation Hugging face Have a great day brother! Love you! (sic)" Well, so many birthdays have gone to waste without a celebration due to the pandemic. Sanjay Kapoor Celebrates 25 Years Of Debut With Prem, Says 'The Best Is Yet To Come'.

Check Out Anil Kapoor's Tweet Here:

To the younger, brighter, fun-ner version of me... Happy Birthday #SanjayKapoor! When the situation allows, let's get away for a family vacation 🤗 Have a great day brother! Love you! pic.twitter.com/k7FZax4rsy — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) October 17, 2020

Sanjay is one of the actors apprehensive of getting back on the sets. "One of my biggest insecurities is getting back to work. Also, when it comes to other professions, someone can be around to take decisions, but no one else can do the job for an actor. An actor in front of the camera has to be without a mask. From action sequences to getting intimate, there is a lot of physicalities involved in our job so I am wondering about how the entire film industry is going to operate. It might be the most affected," he said in an interview.

