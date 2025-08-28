Sidharth Malhotra gave fans an adorable glimpse into his life as a new dad on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 this Saturday. Sitting alongside the cast of Param Sundari Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh and Inayat Verma, Sidharth shared heartfelt stories about fatherhood, parenting challenges and balancing work with family. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show 3’: Cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, and Yuzvendra Chahal Unleash Their Fun Avatars in Upcoming Episode of Kapil Sharma’s Netflix Show (Watch Promo)

Netflix India Shares Promo of New Episode – Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Sidharth Malhotra Jokes About On-Screen Romance

Kapil Sharma set the tone for the evening with his usual humour, teasing Sidharth about his seamless on-screen romance even after marriage. Sidharth responded with a smile, saying, “bhai hum saal mein ek ya do baar romance karte hain on screen, aap toh sau episode mein…”(Bro, we do romance on screen only once or twice a year, but you do it in a hundred episodes).

Sidharth Malhotra Shares Cute Fatherhood Moments

Turning the conversation to his personal life, Sidharth opened up about the change’s fatherhood has brought to his daily routine. “Arey pura schedule change ho gaya, abhi main waheen se aa raha hoon subeh subeh. Chahe woh khaane peene ka dhyaan ho, unke sleeping pattern ho, aaj kal raat ko late nights chal rahi hai par alag kisam ki! Teen chaar baje feeding ho raha,” (my whole schedule has changed. I’m just coming from there early in the morning. Whether it’s keeping track of meals or their sleeping patterns, nights have been late lately, but in a different way! Feedings are happening at three or four in the morning) he shared warmly. The actor also added, “Main toh abhi supporting actor play kar raha hoon, jo sirf wahan pe khade hoke dekh raha hai,” (I’m currently playing the role of a supporting actor, just standing there and watching). ‘Entertainment Is for Everyone’: Kapil Sharma Hosts Special Screening of His 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' for Visually Impared.

Watch ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Adding to the fun, Kapil Sharma and the cast of Param Sundari ensured the episode was filled with laughter. Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and the rest joined in hilarious interactions, while Kapil’s signature pranks and jokes kept the energy high throughout the show. Watch this mix of heartwarming fatherhood moments and comic chaos on Saturday, August 30 at 8:00 PM on Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show.

